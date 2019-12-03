ABC’s 'Schooled' Lands Back-Nine Order and Changes Showrunners Again

ABC's The Goldbergs spinoff Schooled is making its second showrunner change in nearly as many months.

Tim Doyle, who took over for co-creator and showrunner Marc Firek in August, has departed the 1990s-set comedy. In his place, co-exec producers Tom Hertz and Vanessa McCarthy have been elevated to serve as showrunners and will work closely with Schooled co-creator Adam F. Goldberg on the comedy series starring A.J. Michalka and Brett Dier. With Hertz and McCarthy's deals officially closing, ABC has now picked up nine additional episodes of season two of the series, bringing its total to 22. (That tops the 13-episode run for its first season, when the show launched midseason.)

Sources say Doyle departed weeks ago after his vision for The Goldbergs spinoff was not a match for what ABC, Sony TV and ABC Studios had in mind as the co-producers simply wanted the former Kids Are Alright creator to deepen the characters beyond the first-season storylines. Goldberg stepped in to right the ship following Doyle's departure. Ultimately, all parties involved agreed to hire new showrunners to allow Goldberg to focus on development for his new home at ABC Studios. He stepped down from running both Schooled and The Goldbergs at the start of the fall season to prep new projects for Disney's various networks and platforms after signing a sizable overall deal that saw him leave his longtime home at Sony TV. Ultimately, Hertz and McCarthy were selected for the role.

Doyle, meanwhile, remains under an overall deal with ABC Studios and continues to hold out hope that his own semiautobiographical comedy will find a new home. Doyle wrote on a Kids Are Alright fan page in August that despite his now former new role at Schooled that he would "continue to beat the drum for a revival at ABC while pursuing all options elsewhere."

“We’re incredibly proud of Schooled and are thrilled to order a full season of this sharp, fresh and funny comedy that has proven to be a consistently strong pairing with its Goldbergs lead-in,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. “We’re so grateful to the show’s top-notch cast and crew, and we’re looking forward to bringing more hilarious stories about the teachers and students at William Penn Academy to our viewers.”

Hertz worked briefly with Doyle on Kids and counts CBS' 9JKL, The Odd Couple, Rules of Engagement, The King of Queens and ABC's Spin City among their credits. McCarthy, meanwhile, counts American Housewife, Modern Family, Rules of Engagement, Joey and Friends among her credits. She has been with Schooled since its start, while Hertz boarded in season two.

For his part, Goldberg recently departed his longtime home at Sony TV for a lucrative overall deal with ABC Studios. His1980s-set semi-autobiographical comedy The Goldbergs is produced exclusively by Sony TV and tapped its own new showrunners — Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow — to oversee the flagship series for season seven. Goldberg remains deeply involved in both that and Schooled. With Schooled a co-production between ABC Studios and Sony TV, his move to return as showrunner was a bit easier (contractually speaking anyway).

The Goldbergs and Schooled air as an hourlong block Wednesdays on ABC. Burke has repeatedly stressed she hopes both shows continue on into next season — especially as the Disney-owned broadcaster is saying farewell this season to signature comedies Modern Family and Fresh Off the Boat.