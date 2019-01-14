Science Channel Exploring 'America's Lost Vikings' in New Series (Exclusive)

The show will explore evidence that the Vikings, who are among the most feared warriors in history, landed on the coast of North America 500 years before Christopher Columbus.

Science Channel has greenlit a new series titled America's Lost Vikings.

The show will explore evidence that the Vikings, who are among the most feared warriors in history, landed on the coast of North America 500 years before Christopher Columbus. Beyond this, the trail goes cold. In the series, archaeologists and explorers Blue Nelson and Mike Arbuthnot will try to find out how far the Vikings explored into America.

To solve this mystery, Nelson and Arbuthnot will use "a combination of state-of-the-art science as well as gripping hands-on experimental archaeology." They begin their quest in L’Anse aux meadows in Newfoundland, on the northeast coast of Canada, in a settlement that offers proof that the Vikings were here around the year 1000. But the purpose of the site is still unknown; Nelson and Arbuthnot aim to solve that mystery and discover where the Vikings explored next.

As they follow the trail of evidence south, they go to extreme lengths to discover how the Viking explorers survived. To put their theories to the test, they plunge themselves into freezing temperatures to test Viking clothing, row a specially constructed Norse boat through icy waters and learn to fight with Viking weapons.

The six-part series is set to premiere Feb. 10.

"The question of just how much of North America the Vikings explored hasn’t been investigated to this degree," said Marc Etkind, general manager of Science Channel. "The latest scientific technology may help us answer just how far they got, where they went and who they encountered."

Nelson is a historic archaeologist who focuses on artifact analysis, historical research, African-American archaeology and historic race relations, while Arbuthnot is a terrestrial and maritime archaeologist whose specialties include submerged prehistoric archaeology and Southeastern U.S. history.

America's Lost Vikings is produced by Arrow Media for Science Channel. Tom Brisley and Ash Potterton are executive producers for Arrow. Neil Laird is executive producer for Science Channel.