Science Channel Plans to Blow Up Stuff in New Series 'Explosion Show' (Exclusive)

Hosted by Tory Belleci of 'MythBusters' fame and daredevil and stuntman Street Bike Tommy Passemante, the show will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at "the many ways explosions exist in our everyday."

Science Channel is ready to ring in the new year with a bang.

The cable network has greenlit The Explosion Show, hosted by Tory Belleci of MythBusters fame and Street Bike Tommy Passemante, a daredevil and stuntman.

Dubbed explosion experts, Belleci was behind some of the most memorable explosions on MythBusters, while Passemante is best known for his antics with Nitro Circus, a collective known for performing dangerous stunts. The show finds them meeting with experts, daredevils and professionals who are in the business of making things explode.

Each week, The Explosion Show will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at "the many ways explosions exist in our everyday." The show finds the hosts suiting up with the heroic Riverside, Calif., Sheriff Bomb Squad tasked with disarming and detonating bombs that threaten public safety, orchestrating their very own fireworks show and getting a taste for the movie magic behind some of the most iconic Hollywood explosions, among others.

The duo also will travel across the country to study the science behind blast waves at New Mexico Tech, learn the secret to surviving an explosion (sort of), discover how construction materials are formed from blowing up the side of a mountain and learn how the FBI uses forensics to investigate bomb cases.

"There will be science, hijinks and close calls, but most importantly, there will be lots and lots of explosions," according to Science Channel.

"In the Explosion Show, viewers will not only see some serious kaboom action, but they'll meet the trained professionals who get to detonate all kinds of things every day," said Wyatt Channell, executive producer at Science Channel. "These are tough, often dangerous jobs done by hardworking men and women who were patient and brave enough to let Tory and Tommy join them for some truly epic explosions."

The show premieres at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 1, on Science Channel. New episodes also will be available to download each week on the Science GO app.

The Explosion Show is produced for Science Channel by the same team behind Rob Dyrdek’s Ridiculousness, Superjacket Productions and Gorilla Flicks. Mike Odair and Shane Nickerson are executive producers for Superjacket, while Jeff Tremaine and Shanna Zablow Newton are executive producers for Gorilla Flicks. Channell is exec producer for the network.