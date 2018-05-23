Scooby-Doo, Flintstones Kids Shows Land Series Orders at Boomerang

Turner's all-animation network also renewed several original shows, including 'Be Cool Scooby-Doo!,' 'Bunnicula,' 'Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz,' 'New Looney Tunes,' 'The Tom and Jerry Show' and 'Wacky Races.'

Boomerang, Turner's all-animation network targeted at kids and families, is ramping up its original content offerings with two new series featuring some familiar characters.

The network said Wednesday that it has greenlighted Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, featuring the Mystery Inc. gang teaming up with celebrities, and Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs!, focusing on the kids from the Flintstones series, Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? finds Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby joining forces with celebrities and pop culture icons including NBA star Chris Paul, recording artists Halsey and Sia, Ricky Gervais, Kenan Thompson, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Mark Hamill, Steve Urkel (with Jaleel White reprising his Family Matters role), Batman, Sherlock Holmes, The Flash and Wonder Woman to solve some of their toughest mysteries yet.

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! follows Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble, along with Dino, as they leave their quiet home of Bedrock to explore The Crags, a vast land that is as dangerous and wild as the dinosaurs that inhabit it. There in the wildnerness, they help new friends, fight new enemies and learn about life through their endless crazy adventures.

Both series hail from Warner Bros. Animation and will premiere next year. For Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? Chris Bailey (Kim Possible) serves as producer and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer. For Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs!, Mark Marek (MAD) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Right Now Kapow) serve as producer and Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer.

In addition, Boomerang has renewed several original series, including Be Cool Scooby-Doo!, Bunnicula, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, New Looney Tunes, The Tom and Jerry Show and Wacky Races.

Boomerang also has acquired Wind in the Willows, an animated adaptation of the classic novel from U.K. distributor HoHo Rights. The show will make its U.S. premiere next year.

The network also said it is launching a "full Spanish-language experience" over Memorial Day weekend, along with new product features like the ability to create avatars and playlists and Universal Search on Roku, Amazon and Apple platforms.

Boomerang was originally launched in the U.S. in 2000 as a TV network; last year, Turner and Warner Bros. partnered to also launch Boomerang as a stand-alone domestic premium video subscription service offering a library of more than 5,000 Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes and MGM animation library titles, along with original series, on a streaming platform.

Boomerang said its users now have access to more than 2,000 titles for streaming or download-to-go instantly. It also will be available via Android TV starting Memorial Day weekend, with additional platforms to come by year's end.