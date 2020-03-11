Scott Foley to Star in Fox Drama 'The Big Leap'

The 'Whiskey Cavalier' star will play a reality-show producer in the pilot.

Scott Foley is making the leap to Fox.

The Whiskey Cavalier and Scandal star will play a lead role in the network's drama pilot The Big Leap. The project, from writer Liz Heldens (The Passage, Friday Night Lights), Disney's 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment, follows a group of underdogs who take part in a competition show to earn a spot in a contemporary production of Swan Lake.

Foley will play Nick Smart, the executive producer of the unscripted show, also called The Big Leap. Handsome, smart and a little slick, Nick delights in the inevitable drama of putting strangers together on a reality show. He isn't totally devoid of a conscience, but he lives to make entertaining television.

He joins a cast that includes Teri Polo, Matt Lucas, Simone Recasner, Jon Rudnitsky, Ser'Darius Blain and Ray Cham.

The Big Leap is inspired by Big Ballet, a British docuseries in which a group of amateur dancers train for a production of Swan Lake. Heldens wrote the pilot and executive produces with director Jason Winer (Modern Family) and Sue Naegle.

Foley starred in ABC's Whiskey Cavalier last season. The former Felicity star's credits also include Grey's Anatomy, True Blood, CBS' The Unit and NBC's Scrubs. He is repped by ICM Partners.

