'Scream' Reboot Moves to VH1, Gets July Debut, Trailer (Exclusive)

For the first time on TV, the original Ghostface mask will appear in 'Scream,' with voice actor Roger Jackson also returning to the franchise.

In the works for three and a half years, the retooled third season of Scream is finally going to air — on VH1 instead of its original home on MTV.

The six-episode season of Scream: Resurrection will debut Monday, July 8 and run for two hours per night starting at 9 p.m. and run through Wednesday, July 10. The cable network, which like MTV, is overseen by Chris McCarthy, has not aired a scripted series in a few years. Scream was the last remaining scripted series earmarked for MTV after Teen Wolf wrapped its run a couple years ago, though the network previously had announced some development in the space.

The third season of Scream was announced Oct. 14, 2016, with Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural) taking over as the drama's third showrunner in as many seasons. The rebooted series also added Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty as exec producers on the series, which features an all-new cast, premise and location. Also new in season three is the actual Ghostface mask, which MTV's Scream had previously been unable to use. Roger Jackson, who voiced the killer in the Scream feature film franchise, will reprise that role for the VH1 take. This marks the first time the original Ghostface mask will be used on television.

Season three centers on Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a local star football running back, whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and threaten his hard-earned plans for the future ... and the lives of his unlikely group of friends. The cast includes Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, RJ Cyler, C.J. Wallace and Giullian Yao Gioiello. The first-look trailer for season three — watch that, below — also reveals that Paris Jackson will guest star. Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena, Cathy Konrad also exec produce. Matthew Signer and Keith Levine produce the series, with VH1's Maggie Malina and Dana Gotlieb-Carter overseeing.

Watch the trailer, below.