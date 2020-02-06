'Scrubs,' 'Cougar Town' Reunions Set for 2020 ATX TV Festival

The ninth edition of the Austin fest will also feature panels for The CW's 'Nancy Drew' and Comedy Central's 'The Other Two.'

The ninth edition of the ATX Television Festival is taking shape, with a pair of comedy reunions the latest headliners.

The casts of Scrubs and Cougar Town will be featured in separate panels at the Austin festival, which runs from June 4-7. Bill Lawrence, the creator of both shows, and Cougar Town co-creator Kevin Biegel will also take part. Screenings and panels for The CW's Nancy Drew, Comedy Central's The Other Two and Drunk History and TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will also be part of the lineup.

The new additions join the previously announced reunion of the Parenthood cast and creative team, a Justified writers room panel and an Oz retrospective with creator Tom Fontana and cast members Dean Winters and Lee Tergesen.

Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller, along with Lawrence, will reunite to mark the 10th anniversary of the NBC/ABC medical comedy. The Cougar Town reunion, five years after the ABC/TBS show wrapped its run, will feature co-creators Biegel and Lawrence and castmembers Josh Hopkins, Miller, Ian Gomez, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Brian Van Holt and Robert Clendenin.

Other events scheduled for the festival, founded by Emily Gipson and Caitlin McFarland, include an NBC-hosted conversation focusing on the network's Female Forward directing initiative, and a rare screening of the unaired pilot for CBS' take on L.A. Confidential, something ATX is known for. Returning panelists include Gloria Calderon Kellett (One Day at a Time), Vida creator Tanya Saracho, Meredith Averill (Locke & Key) and Spyglass TV president Lauren Whitney.

Additional panels and participants will be announced in the coming weeks and months leading up to the event, which is lovingly dubbed "TV Camp for Grown-ups." The festival has become a magnet for executives, writers, showrunners and talent, and features show-specific panels as well as themed discussions on timely subjects of interest to the industry.

For more information about the ATX TV Festival, head to its website, or listen to the June 7 episode of TV's Top 5 podcast, which features an interview with Gipson and McFarland and was recorded live at the festival.