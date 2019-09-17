'SEAL Team' Showrunner Steps Down After CBS Investigation (Exclusive)

John Glenn, who took over the David Boreanaz-led military drama in season two, also has lost his overall deal with CBS TV Studios.

CBS has parted ways with another showrunner.

SEAL Team executive producer John Glenn has exited the series following an internal investigation by producer CBS TV Studios. The studio also has terminated the writer-producer's overall deal, which was nearing its end.

Representatives for CBS and CBS TV Studios declined comment. The claims explored in the investigation were not of a sexual nature, say sources.

"I am proud of the work we did — and greatly enjoyed having the chance to contribute to its creative and commercial success," Glenn said Tuesday in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "During my time as showrunner, I was pleased to be able to hire, develop and support numerous producers, writers and crew members who shared our passion for trying to make the series all it could be. While producing a show like SEAL Team is hard work, I also believed strongly in listening to any concerns that were brought my way and making important concessions for our staff’s professional needs and personal lives. I look forward to my next steps professionally."

Michael Plonsker, Glenn's attorney, added, "Mr. Glenn disputes any findings reached in CBS' investigation."

Production on SEAL Team will not be impacted. Glenn's second-in-command, executive producer Spencer Hudnut, will serve as interim showrunner.