6:05pm PT by Lesley Goldberg, Matthew Belloni
'SEAL Team' Showrunner Steps Down After CBS Investigation (Exclusive)
CBS has parted ways with another showrunner.
SEAL Team executive producer John Glenn has exited the series following an internal investigation by producer CBS TV Studios. The studio also has terminated the writer-producer's overall deal, which was nearing its end.
Representatives for CBS and CBS TV Studios declined comment. The claims explored in the investigation were not of a sexual nature, say sources.
"I am proud of the work we did — and greatly enjoyed having the chance to contribute to its creative and commercial success," Glenn said Tuesday in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "During my time as showrunner, I was pleased to be able to hire, develop and support numerous producers, writers and crew members who shared our passion for trying to make the series all it could be. While producing a show like SEAL Team is hard work, I also believed strongly in listening to any concerns that were brought my way and making important concessions for our staff’s professional needs and personal lives. I look forward to my next steps professionally."
Michael Plonsker, Glenn's attorney, added, "Mr. Glenn disputes any findings reached in CBS' investigation."
Production on SEAL Team will not be impacted. Glenn's second-in-command, executive producer Spencer Hudnut, will serve as interim showrunner.
Glenn’s exit is the latest in a series of abrupt departures in the past year at CBS. Last week, Star Trek: Discovery writer Walter Mosley quit after CBS Studios admonished him for using the N-word in the writers room. (He is black.) Before that, two top producers on NCIS: New Orleans were let go following investigations into misconduct allegations. In addition, Bull star and executive producer Michael Weatherly was accused of sexually charged and misogynist behavior on set by actress Eliza Dushku, who departed the show and brokered a settlement with the network. And in September 2018, CBS was rocked by allegations of harassment and abuse by now former CEO Leslie Moonves and news exec Jeff Fager following the publication of detailed harassment claims.
SEAL Team, produced by CBS TV Studios, is set to return next month for its third season on CBS.
Lesley GoldbergLesley.Goldberg@THR.com Snoodit
Matthew BelloniTHRnews@thr.com THRMattBelloni