'SEAL Team,' 'SWAT' Renewed for Second Seasons at CBS

CBS is keeping both of its rookie military dramas around.

The network on Tuesday announced that it has handed out early second-season renewals for SEAL Team and SWAT. The two dramas join first-year comedy Young Sheldon on the network's 2018-19 schedule.

Although CBS' big breakout of the 2017-18 season was a comedy, Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon, both SEAL Team and SWAT have fared well for the procedural-loving network. The pair are each averaging a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, season-to-date, with live-plus-seven-day lifts. Among total viewers, the two series are also neck-and-neck, with SEAL Team earning an average 10.2 million viewers, just ahead of SWAT's 9.8 million. The latter has been of particular help for the network, proving a consistent performer in its long-troubled 10 p.m. slot on Thursdays. (The number of "one and done" dramas to air in that hour in the last few seasons is too long to get into.)

SWAT marks former Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore's return to CBS. The drama, a co-production between Sony Pictures Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, is inspired by the former 1970s TV series and subsequent 2003 feature film of the same name. Shawn Ryan serves as showrunner.

SEAL Team, meanwhile, is from CBS Television Studios and is executive produced by Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, with the latter duo this week leaving their longtime home at the studio for a deal with ABC. David Boreanaz stars in the drama, which marks his fourth straight broadcast hit following Buffy the Vampire Slayer, spinoff Angel and Fox's Bones.

Both series are part of a wave of military-themed shows to pop up following Donald Trump's presidential election. Fellow broadcast military plays including The CW's Valor and NBC's The Brave have not fared as well. (Valor is not expected to return, while The Brave remains on the bubble.)

"These exciting new dramas have been sensational additions to our schedule, are striking all the right notes creatively, and really connect with our viewers,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said Tuesday in a statement. “SEAL Team has strengthened our Wednesday lineup — routinely winning its time period with over 10 million viewers and allowing us to build an even more powerful night, while SWAT has improved Thursday’s 10 p.m. hour by over 2.5 million viewers versus last season. Additionally, both are among the very top streamers on our digital platforms, including CBS.com and CBS All Access. We congratulate the talented casts and producers on an amazing year as we look forward to their return next season."

SEAL Team, SWAT and Young Sheldon join The Big Bang Theory as having scored early renewals at CBS for the 2018-19 season.



