TV Ratings: Sean Hannity's Trump Interview Leads Big Night for Fox News

The show has its biggest audience in six weeks as Trump calls in to discuss the Mueller report and other matters.

Sean Hannity's Fox News show hit a six-week high in viewers for the host's latest interview with President Trump.

Hannity delivered 4.3 million viewers with the interview, Trump's first since he claimed "total exoneration" following the delivery of special counsel Robert Mueller's report to Attorney General William Barr. It's the most for the show since Feb. 11, when it drew 4.38 million for an installment that included live coverage of a Trump rally.

Tucker Carlson Tonight (3.49 million viewers) and The Ingraham Angle (3 million) also had strong showings flanking Hannity, per early Nielsen figures — continuing a strong run for the network's primetime hosts since the Mueller report was delivered on March 22.

Fox News has led each of the past four weeknights in both viewers and the key TV-news demographic of adults 25-54, and by sizable margins. The primetime opinion shows have improved by double-digit percentages over both the previous week and their yearly averages, while MSNBC's and CNN's are down.

That's in keeping with a pattern of Fox News and its conservative hosts surging on news cycles perceived as positive for the White House. During negative cycles for the administration, MSNBC's left-leaning opinion shows tend to rise.

On Wednesday, Hannity beat the combined averages for The Rachel Maddow Show (2.72 million) on MSNBC and CNN's Cuomo Primetime (900,000). Fox News delivered 778,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo for the 9 o'clock hour, also topping the combined total for MSNBC (432,000) and CNN (210,000).

Tucker Carlson Tonight (584,000 in the demo) enjoyed similar advantages at 8 p.m. over All In With Chris Hayes (259,000 in adults 25-54, 1.67 million viewers) and Anderson Cooper 360 (221,000 demo, 865,000 total). At 10 p.m., The Ingraham Angle's 25-54 performance (553,000) topped MSNBC's Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell (294,000, along with 2.01 million total viewers) and CNN's town hall with Sen. Cory Booker (269,000 in 25-54, 929,000 total).

On the plus side for MNSBC, all three of its primetime shows were up by more than 10 percent Wednesday vs. the previous night.

