Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills Launches Branded Content Division

The company is partnering with Test Pattern Media on the new venture.

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills is expanding its interests.

The company has partnered with Test Pattern Media to launch a branded content division that will work with agencies and brands to create series-based content and look for unique approaches to advertising. Michael Grant Terry will lead the division after having worked with Test Pattern on a number of projects.

"In the new world of branded content, we believe we can engage savvy audiences in a way where they forget they’re being sold to," Hayes said Wednesday in a statement. "Our experience working in all genres of entertainment including drama, comedy, game and documentary, will translate very well into creating not only one-off commercials but also brand-dedicated series — which will keep the audience engaged and interested in the brand over time."

Hazy Mills recently mounted its first brand campaign, for Orbitz, with agency Bark Bark. Together with Test Pattern, the company will have a portfolio that includes Lucasfilm, Amazon, Starbucks, Orbitz, Capital One, TNT, TBS, Lincoln, Procter & Gamble and Google.

"We’re thrilled to be jumping on a rocket together with Hazy Mills, as this is an important moment for the intersection of advertising and entertainment," said Test Pattern owner and executive producer Bennett Barbakow. "This collaboration will allow us to leverage our combined strengths to prioritize a creative-first approach in everything we make together."

Added Milliner, "There’s a continuing trend for production and development companies to service brands directly. With the vast relationships we’ve garnished within the television field, Hazy Mills and Test Pattern can integrate our relationship to bring new and exciting types of content directly to brands and agencies alike, from start to finish."

"It's exciting to bring these two forces together," said Terry. "Test Pattern's majestic way of filmmaking and dedication to music and post will pair beautifully with Hazy Mills' comedic style."

Hazy Mills' TV productions include Hollywood Game Night, Hot in Cleveland, The Soul Man, Grimm and CNN's docuseries The History of Comedy. Will & Grace star Hayes and Milliner founded the company in 2004.