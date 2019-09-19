Sean Penn Gives David Spade a Tattoo Honoring Chris Farley

"I was thinking of all these Farley stories lately, and I've been connected with him for years and years. And I thought, 'Might as well stay connected to him through a tattoo,'" the 'SNL' veteran says.

David Spade has a new tattoo honoring Chris Farley, and the only thing better than the ink is the artist who gave it to him: Sean Penn.

Spade got the tattoo during a segment on his Comedy Central talk show, Lights Out With David Spade.

The tattoo honoring his late friend and Saturday Night Live icon is only the second one Spade has. Penn is also the artist who did Spade's first tattoo during a sketch on SNL in 1995.

For the new one, Spade got Farley's initials on his bicep.

"I didn't know what tattoo to get," Spade said. "I was thinking of all these Farley stories lately, and I've been connected with him for years and years. And I thought, 'Might as well stay connected to him through a tattoo.'"

The talk show host shared a new story about Farley and their time on SNL, which is pretty gross.

Spade and Penn also talked about the Oscar-winning actor's new book, Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn, the follow-up to his debut novel, Bob Honey Just Do Stuff.

Watch the tattoo session, and hear Spade's gross Farley story below.