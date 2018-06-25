Sean Spicer Developing TV Talk Show

Sean Spicer may be entering the TV business.

President Donald Trump's former spokesman is teaming with Debmar-Mercury (The Wendy Williams Show) and Pilgrim Media Group (American Chopper) to develop a talk show called Sean Spicer's Common Ground, sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The potential series — a network is not yet attached — would see Spicer interviewing notable people in an informal setting, according to The New York Times, which first reported the news. The Times, which acquired a pitch sheet for a potential pilot for the series, reported that the show would feature Spicer hosting public figures for a drink and light conversation at a local pub or cafe. The pilot is poised to be filmed in July and would feature one guest per week.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who has repped Stormy Daniels, has been approached as a guest for Spicer's pilot. (He declined.)

"In this current environment, I think it’s important to have a platform where we can have civil, respectful and informative discussions on the issues of the day,” Spicer told the Times.

The talk show is one of multiple projects Spicer is pursuing since leaving the White House last July. Repped by WME, Spicer has also launched a podcast, Everything's Going to Be All Right, with conservative writer Katie Pavlich, and joined America First Action, a super PAC created to support Trump and his allies. He also penned a book covering his six months in the White House that is due out July 24. A book tour, complete with documentary film crew, is expected.