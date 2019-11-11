Sean Spicer Gets the Boot on 'Dancing With the Stars'

The former White House press secretary’s dancing days came to an end on Monday night.

Despite a presidential tweet that urged viewers to vote for him hours earlier, Sean Spicer was voted off of ABC's Dancing With the Stars on Monday's show.

Spicer’s Dancing With the Stars days came to a close when the show’s panel of judges, along with low fan votes, gave him the boot after the former U.S. press secretary performed a foxtrot to Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills" with dancing partner Jenna Johnson. Spicer and Johnson's performance earned a 26 out of 40 score.

"A great try by @seanspicer . We are all proud of you!" President Donald Trump tweeted several minutes after the latest DWTS episode ended.

Earlier in the night, Trump had tweeted that viewers should "vote for Sean" and that "He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard." After Spicer was kicked off the show, that tweet was deleted.

During the season premiere, Spicer, whose casting received backlash, made his dancing debut donning a neon-green ruffle top and dancing to Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life." He and his partner Lindsay Arnold made a splash with their initial number, bumping premiere ratings 4 percent to 8 million viewers.

Over the course of the Dancing With the Stars season, Spicer has paid tribute to the John Travolta movie Saturday Night Fever and launched a mock campaign to gain votes for the show. "We need votes. I figured I'd go back to my roots. I'm going to run this like a campaign," he said of the pseudo campaign during rehearsals. Spicer has also addressed the backlash to his appearance on the long-running competition show, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I've been living this for a while. I expect it. We are where we are as a country,"

Besides Spicer, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, The Office actor Kate Flannery, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, former NBA star Lamar Odom and Supremes singer Mary Wilson have been eliminated so far this season.

Watch Spicer's final performance, below.