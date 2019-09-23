Sean Spicer Launches Mock Campaign for 'Dancing With the Stars' Votes

"I figured I'd go back to my roots. I'm going to run this like a campaign," the former Trump press secretary quipped during Monday night's show.

Sean Spicer made his return to the dance floor during Monday night's Dancing With the Stars, where he danced the tango.

Last week, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump made his debut on the ABC competition series when he danced a salsa routine and scored 12 points out of 30. "My scores weren't that great," Spicer said in his intro package, before reiterating that the judges only mark "half" the vote, so his focus must be on gaining public support.

"We're launching the campaign: Spicer Arnold," Spicer told his partner Lindsay Arnold during rehearsals, as he then showed her merchandise he made such as hats and t-shirts. "We need votes. I figured I'd go back to my roots. I'm going to run this like a campaign."

Determined to rally for votes, Spicer was shown jokingly approaching pedestrians walking outside the DWTS studios to ask for votes. While a fun idea, Arnold quipped that Spicer needs to focus more on perfecting his dance. "This is a dance competition, so that means a lot of practice on that tango," she said.

After performing his routine, the judges praised Spicer for his improvement. Len Goodman said it was "better than last week," whereas judge Bruno Tonioli said his routine "looked like a tango." Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba called the dance the most "sure-footed tango I've ever seen." She also emphasized that there were "no mistakes."

After Spicer shared that it was also his birthday, Inaba said: "I'm going to say happy birthday to you because that was super much improved."

Spicer and Arnold earned 16 points out of 30, bringing his grand total 28 out of 60 for the past two shows.

Last week, prior to dancing, Spicer admitted that he was a "little nervous." "No backing down now," he said. Spicer also explained that facing the press everyday could be a "daunting" experience, but competing on DWTS is no comparison.

For DWTS' 28th season, Spicer joins a cast featuring singer Ally Brooke (formerly of Fifth Harmony), former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, actor-producer James Van Der Beek (Dawson's Creek), Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, The Office grad Kate Flannery, All That's Kel Mitchell, former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom, American Idol season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina, The Supremes' Mary Wilson and two-time Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis.

Christie Brinkley was originally part of the cast but had to drop out after suffering injuries during rehearsal that required her to have arm and wrist surgery. Brinkley's daughter Sailor is competing in her place.