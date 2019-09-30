Sean Spicer Pays Tribute to 'Saturday Night Fever' for 'Dancing With the Stars' Movie Night Week

After competing for the third week, the former Trump press secretary danced a disco-inspired cha-cha routine.

Sean Spicer returned to the dance floor for the third time during Monday night's Dancing With the Stars, where he paid tribute to Saturday Night Fever for the ABC show's movie night themed week.

"I love John Travolta and the Bee Gees," Spicer said in their intro package. "I'm excited to be able to express myself."

"We're going to make him look like that leading man," partner Lindsay Arnold said prior to their dance, also sharing that Spicer repeatedly watched the film to study John Travolta's dance moves.

Donning a white suit and dancing underneath disco balls, Spicer and Arnold danced a disco cha-cha to "Night Fever" by The Bee Gees. Though seemingly having a fun routine, the pair failed to impress the judges.

"It was more like 'Monday Night Lukewarm,'" head judge Len Goodman said of the performance, while also critiquing Spicer as being "pigeon-toed." Bruno Tonioli made some jabs by calling Spicer a "genius" for transforming Saturday Night Fever into a "disaster blockbuster." Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba opted to offer some positive remarks to Spicer and commend him for living his "best life." "You smile from the moment you start to the moment you finish," she said. Inaba did note, however, that Spicer just needs to learn how to loosen up as he comes across as "a little robotic."

Spicer and Arnold earned 15 points out of 30.

After their scores, the partners joked about their failure to include a knee-jump move that Travolta achieved in the 1977 film. "I forgot how old I was," Spicer quipped. "I was like, 'Oh, wait, you're not 20 anymore.' We did it once and [Arnold] was like, 'Okay, let's move on.'"

Last week, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump poked fun at his past by rallying for votes in a mock campaign. "We need votes. I figured I'd go back to my roots. I'm going to run this like a campaign," he said.

Spicer made his debut on the ABC competition series earlier this month when he danced a salsa routine.