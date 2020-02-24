Seann William Scott to Star in Fox Comedy 'This Country'

The pilot from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig marks a return to the network for the former 'Lethal Weapon' star.

Seann William Scott is headed back to Fox.

The former Lethal Weapon star has signed on for a series-regular role in the network's comedy pilot This Country. The mockumentary project from writer Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City, The Greatest Showman) and director Paul Feig (The Office, A Simple Favor) is based on the BAFTA-winning BBC series of the same name.

This Country centers on cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet, who are followed by a documentary crew as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges and fight each other over frozen pizza in the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio. They don't have much, but they do have each other.

Scott will play Father Joe, a recent transplant from Minneapolis who is doing the best he can with what he's got. He's a community leader in Flatch and a father figure to Kelly and Shrub. Though they often test his patience, he's resolved to stay an optimist and a role model. (Paul Chahidi plays a similar character on the BBC show.)

Lionsgate TV — where Bicks and Feig both have overall deals — is producing the pilot with BBC Studios, Fox Entertainment and Feigco Entertainment. Bicks and Feig are executive producing with BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson and original series creators Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper. Feigco's Dan Magnante is a co-EP, and Cathy Mason and Rachel Mason are producers.

Scott starred in the third season of Fox's Lethal Weapon in 2018-19, stepping in at the 11th hour after original co-lead Clayne Crawford was fired. His film credits include American Pie, Bloodline, Goon, Role Models and The Rundown. He is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.

This Country is one of three live-action comedy pilots Fox has in contention for spots on its 2020-21 schedule. The others are the multicamera effort Call Me Kat, which stars Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik and has a series production commitment, and the single-camera offering Pivoting. The network has also given a series order to the animated show Housebroken.