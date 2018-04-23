'Search Party,' 'The Last O.G.' Renewed at TBS

The comedies will be back for their third and second seasons, respectively.

TBS staying the course with Search Party and The Last O.G.

The Turner-owned cable network has renewed both comedies for additional seasons, with Search Party returning for its third and Tracy Morgan's Last O.G. for its second. In addition, Search Party creators Sarah -Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers have signed an overall deal with TBS to create and develop new linear and digital programming.

The Last O.G., starring Morgan and Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish, was picked up straight to series at FX before being moved to TBS. The comedy, exec produced by Jordan Peele, marks Morgan's return to TV following 30 Rock. Per TBS, nearly 25 million people have watched or sampled the series on linear, digital, mobile and on-demand platforms.

“I would like to thank God, my family, the fans and TBS and everyone that has been given a second chance. We love you!!!” said Morgan, who also exec produces the comedy.



Search Party, meanwhile, was created by Violet-Bliss, Rogers and Michael Showalter. The comedy starring Alia Shawkat and Brandon Micheal Hall grew double-digits in its second season and was TBS' top comedy on digital. The series has become a favorite among critics and has helped solidify TBS' new brand of comedy.