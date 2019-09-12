'The Masked Singer' Season 2 Costumes Debut at Beverly Hills Fashion Show

Egg, Rottweiler, Thingamajig, and more intricate looks from the reality singing competition walked the runway at a fashion show to celebrate the series' second season.

New York Fashion Week might be over, but the looks kept coming in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night as Fox feted the second season of its bonkers reality hit The Masked Singer with a fashion show and party celebrating the intricate and insane costumes from the upcoming celebrity singing competition at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills and a flashy party at The Bazaar by José Andrés.

All four of the show's judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy — joined top Fox brass for the event, including Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier and alternative boss Rob Wade, which debuted every costume headed to the stage beginning Sept. 25.

The vaguely terrifying looks included the following:

Egg — an anthropomorphic ovum wearing a bedazzled trench coat and a hat featuring one of its fallen brethren (a.k.a. a fried egg)

Leopard — a jungle cat in full Elizabethan dress

Tree — a tinsel-covered Christmas tree with a cartoon face

Thingamajig — a neon green furry monster in a sharp plaid suit

Fox — a steampunk cyborg forest creature

Ice Cream — a nightmare-inducing happy-go-lucky walking scoop of frozen dessert

Skeleton — a dandy undead man in a top hat

Rose — a sexy Swamp Thing-like creature in a body-hugging gown

Eagle — a bell-bottomed patriot in a fringed jacket

Black Widow — a sexy eight-legged arachnid

Butterfly — a bedazzled insect with a six-foot wingspan requiring the model to sidestep on and off the runway

Flamingo — a feathered hot pink bird

Panda — a pastel-hued bear/DJ

Rottweiler — a backwards cap-wearing dog with a six pack

Following the runway show, guests headed to the hotel's Bazaar restaurant for a party featuring the establishment's signature theatrical food, custom sketches of partygoers imagined as season 2 characters, and a video photo booth (where the judges and Fox execs got plenty of social media content).

Season 2 of The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox.