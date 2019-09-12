11:48am PT by Jean Bentley
'The Masked Singer' Season 2 Costumes Debut at Beverly Hills Fashion Show
New York Fashion Week might be over, but the looks kept coming in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night as Fox feted the second season of its bonkers reality hit The Masked Singer with a fashion show and party celebrating the intricate and insane costumes from the upcoming celebrity singing competition at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills and a flashy party at The Bazaar by José Andrés.
All four of the show's judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy — joined top Fox brass for the event, including Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier and alternative boss Rob Wade, which debuted every costume headed to the stage beginning Sept. 25.
The vaguely terrifying looks included the following:
Egg — an anthropomorphic ovum wearing a bedazzled trench coat and a hat featuring one of its fallen brethren (a.k.a. a fried egg)
Leopard — a jungle cat in full Elizabethan dress
This is my favorite new Masked Singer costume for season 2: Leopard pic.twitter.com/YWJLma7rEZ— Jean Bentley (@hijean) September 12, 2019
Tree — a tinsel-covered Christmas tree with a cartoon face
Thingamajig — a neon green furry monster in a sharp plaid suit
Now that's a real masked mystery. Watch #ThingamajigMask in #TheMaskedSinger Season 2 premiere, September 25 at 8/7c on @foxtv. pic.twitter.com/PaNhxyvcWI— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 11, 2019
Fox — a steampunk cyborg forest creature
Ice Cream — a nightmare-inducing happy-go-lucky walking scoop of frozen dessert
One reason to retire as a professional football player in your prime? To pursue your music career on #TheMaskedSinger...if you’re lucky.#IceCreamMask takes the stage September 25 at 8/7c for the Season 2 premiere of The Masked Singer! pic.twitter.com/HUrD495dKT— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) August 28, 2019
Skeleton — a dandy undead man in a top hat
Rose — a sexy Swamp Thing-like creature in a body-hugging gown
Your FAVORITE show is back for more!— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) August 14, 2019
Catch an all-new season of #TheMaskedSinger — SEPTEMBER 25 at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/Orwdu3tNQt
Eagle — a bell-bottomed patriot in a fringed jacket
The #EagleMask has landed. Watch the Season 2 premiere of #TheMaskedSinger, September 25 at 8/7c on @foxtv. pic.twitter.com/nU36jlFBw2— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 11, 2019
Black Widow — a sexy eight-legged arachnid
Black Widow had a very Gaga-esque headpiece #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/nfLRMUOeWp— Jean Bentley (@hijean) September 12, 2019
Butterfly — a bedazzled insect with a six-foot wingspan requiring the model to sidestep on and off the runway
Feeling butter-FLY for #TheMaskedSinger Season 2?— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) August 21, 2019
Give us your best guesses SEPTEMBER 25 at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/varWGiQMvH
Flamingo — a feathered hot pink bird
We are ready to flamingle with Flamingo this season on #TheMaskedSinger — premiering September 25. pic.twitter.com/B2eAHjCtsJ— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) August 7, 2019
Panda — a pastel-hued bear/DJ
You'll bearly be able to contain yourself! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/A6M9CK6lDb— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) August 8, 2019
Rottweiler — a backwards cap-wearing dog with a six pack
Is this dog with a six pack creepy? Yes. Do I love it? Also yes. #Rottweiler #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/VYVZXDilnv— Jean Bentley (@hijean) September 12, 2019
Following the runway show, guests headed to the hotel's Bazaar restaurant for a party featuring the establishment's signature theatrical food, custom sketches of partygoers imagined as season 2 characters, and a video photo booth (where the judges and Fox execs got plenty of social media content).
Season 2 of The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
