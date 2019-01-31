Showtime Unveils Russell Crowe's Transformation Into Roger Ailes

Producer Blumhouse also shares a look at Crowe transformed into the late Fox News founder.

How much effort goes into making Russell Crowe look like Fox News founder Roger Ailes? A lot, it turns out.

Crowe plays Ailes in Showtime's limited series called The Loudest Voice, which focuses primarily on the last decade of Ailes' life, including sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation from the cable-news powerhouse he built.

During its time at the Television Critics Association press tour Thursday, Showtime played a video message from Crowe that offered a look at the makeup process of transforming into Ailes. Showtime isn't releasing the video, but Blumhouse, which is producing the eight-episode series, shared an on-set photo of Crowe as Ailes on the company's Twitter account.

Images of Crowe as Ailes first surfaced in November, when The Loudest Voice began filming.

The Loudest Voice is based on Gabriel Sherman's book about Ailes, The Loudest Voice in the Room; Sherman and executive producer Tom McCarthy co-wrote the first episode. Kari Skogland directed the first two episodes.

Naomi Watts also stars as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who sued Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016. The cast also includes Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, Simon McBurney and Annabelle Wallis.

Wallis is playing former Fox News booker Laurie Luhn, who is suing Showtime over her portrayal in the series.

Showtime hasn't set a premiere date for The Loudest Voice.