'See': Watch the Trailer for Apple's Jason Momoa Drama

The series will debut Nov. 1 on Apple's new TV platform.

Jason Momoa is returning to the fantasy space.

On Tuesday, Apple used its special event presentation in Cupertino, Calif., to unveil the first footage of the Game of Thrones grad's new show, See.

The eight-episode epic world-building drama is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive. It hails from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence. Chernin/Endeavor Content produces the series. Alfre Woodard stars opposite Momoa.

See will be among Apple's first slate of original TV series that will debut at launch. The streaming service will debut Nov. 1 and cost $4.99 per month.

Watch the footage, below.