Selena Gomez Quarantine Cooking Show a Go at HBO Max

The singer and actress will test her culinary skills with the help of a different master chef in each episode.

HBO Max is headed into the kitchen with Selena Gomez.

The recording artist, actress and producer will headline a cooking series at the soon-to-launch streaming platform. The 10-episode series grew out of Gomez spending much more time in the kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic. But, as HBO Max puts it, "despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them."

"I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef," said Gomez. "I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."

Said HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey, "We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine. Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through — how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious."

In each episode, Gomez will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they'll take on all types of cuisine, share tips and tricks and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. Each installment will also highlight a food-related charity while embracing the joy and struggle of learning to cook, while inviting audiences to follow along at home.

Gomez will also executive produce via her July Moon Productions, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation. They previously collaborated on the docuseries Living Undocumented for Netflix. IPC's parent, Industrial Media, also owns B17 Entertainment, which is producing HBO Max's competition series Craftopia.

Gomez is repped by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media and Ziffren Brittenham.

WarnerMedia-owned HBO Max is set to launch May 27. It will feature a handful of originals on day one and a large library including Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and a host of movies from the Warner Bros. studio.