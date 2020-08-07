Selena Gomez Joins Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short Comedy

'Only Murders in the Building' is exec produced by 'This Is Us' creator Dan Fogelman.

Selena Gomez is headed for Hulu.

The singer, actress and producer has been tapped to star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu's straight-to-series comedy Only Murders in the Building.

Ordered to series in January, the comedy created and written by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie) revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with true crime who suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. Gomez will play the third stranger alongside Short and Martin.

In addition to her co-starring role, Gomez will also exec produce the series alongside Martin, Hoffman, Short, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The part marks Gomez's latest exec producing gig following Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

Only Murders in the Building is Gomez's latest acting foray following Wizards of Waverly Place and features Spring Breakers, The Big Short and Fundamentals of Caring, among others.

Gomez is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media, Ziffren Brittenham LLP.