Selena Gomez-Produced 'Living Undocumented' Docuseries a Go at Netflix

Netflix will put human faces to the immigration debate with a documentary series called Living Undocumented.

The series, which premieres Oct. 2 and counts Selena Gomez among its executive producers, follows eight families who agreed to let film crews chronicle their lives as they faced potential deportation. Their stories range from harrowing to hopeful and illuminate and humanize the complex U.S. immigration system, while the families endure in their quest to pursue the American dream.

Along with Gomez, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman executive produce via Industrial Media's Intellectual Property Corp. Mandy Teefey, Anna Chai and Sean O'Grady also exec produce; Saidman and Chai co-direct the series.

"I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word 'immigrant' has seemingly become a negative word," said Gomez. "My hope is that the series can shed light on what it's like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories."

Added Saidman, "Living Undocumented is designed to illuminate one of the most important issues of our time. But rather than discussing this issue with only statistics and policy debates, we wanted viewers to hear directly from the immigrants themselves, in their own words, with all the power and emotion that these stories reflect."

Living Undocumented joins a roster of docuseries at Netflix that includes Our Planet, Chef's Table, Diagnosis, Ugly Delicious and Explained, among others.

