'Serendipity' Series Based on Movie in the Works at NBC

NBC is developing a series based on the 2001 movie Serendipity as it begins ramping up its development for next season.

The project hails from Miramax Television, whose film division produced the romance starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale. Jonny Umansky will write and executive produce the project, which has a script order.

Serendipity will follow a couple, Harry and Clare, who fall in love over the course of one fateful night, are separated by circumstance and then spend years trying to find one another again — with a little help from the universe.

"I've been madly in love with this movie for more than half my life," said Umansky. "Never has the world needed a show like Serendipity more, and the love stories we have in store are big, bold and filled to the brim with whimsy and wonder."

Miramax CEO Bill Block and senior vp television Caitlin Foito will also serve as executive producers.

"We are privileged to be working alongside Jonny, who has invented a relentlessly optimistic romantic comedy cinematic universe," said Foito. "His creative take and adaptation of Serendipity will be a sure-fire win for everyone involved in this unique project."

Serendipity is the second project based on a film NBC has put into development in the past week. It joins a modern update on the 1985 Brat Pack feature St. Elmo's Fire.

The network has also given a straight-to-series order to a comedy starring Ted Danson and created by 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (which was almost a 30 Rock spinoff featuring Alec Baldwin's Jack Donaghy for Comcast's forthcoming streaming service).

Umansky co-wrote the 2016 Nickelodeon movie Legends of the Hidden Temple and had a detective drama, Conway, in development at NBC last season.