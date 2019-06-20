'Series Regular' Podcast: 'Jessica Jones,' 'Arrow' and the State of Superhero TV

Welcome back to Series Regular, The Hollywood Reporter's weekly podcast dedicated to diving deep into hit TV shows.

Every episode of Series Regular comes courtesy of Josh Wigler (that's me!), taking a closer look at a new corner of the genre television space. Last week, we traveled to Gilead to explore the dystopian nation at the heart of The Handmaid's Tale. One week earlier, we checked in on the Walking Dead franchise, based on Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard's comic books of the same name. This week, we're returning to the comic book well, but expanding our focus by surveying a number of shows that draw roots from the paneled page — a vast list that includes but is not limited to:

• Jessica Jones, which released its third season on June 14, marking the end of Krysten Ritter's run as the hard-drinking and harder-hitting superhero. What's more, it's the end of the Marvel-Netflix partnership writ large. First announced in 2013, Marvel and Netflix's team-up yielded 13 seasons of television all told across Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders. Read THR's interview with showrunner Melissa Rosenberg about bringing Jessica Jones to the end of the line.

• Even as these streaming superheroics come to an end, there are more to look forward to in the not too distant future, even closer to the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney+ arrives in November, and while there are no release dates yet set, there are plans in the works for several shows set in the MCU starring the actors who brought these men and women to life on screen already: Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

• For Marvel fans hoping to get their next fix a little bit sooner, look no further than FX's Legion, hailing from the mind of Fargo guru Noah Hawley. The final season of the surreal superhero drama debuts June 24, with eight episodes planned as Hawley brings the story of telepath David Haller (Dan Stevens) to a close. A prime example of "not for everyone," Legion ended its second season on an incredibly dark note, and the final season intends to move forward without ignoring the damage. Aubry Plaza and Rachel Keller also star.

• While FX prepares to say goodbye to Legion, a newcomer will head to the cabler soon: Y, based on the hit comic book Y: The Last Man from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The story takes place in a post-apocalypse where all male mammals have died in one fell stroke, save for two: Yorick Brown (Barry Keoghan) and his pet monkey Ampersand. After some behind-the-scenes woes, FX has tapped Eliza Clark as showrunner, taking over the role previously occupied by Aida Croal and Michael Green. More details here.

• Finally, an outstanding amount of programs with roots in the DC universe, including the shows offered up on the DC Universe streaming service itself — such as the curious case of the Swamp Thing cancellation, not to mention the coming departure of Arrow on The CW. For so much more on all things DC, make sure to tune in regularly to Sydney Bucksbaum's weekly DC TV Watch column here on THR.

