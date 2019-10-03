'Sesame Street' Moving to HBO Max in 5-Year Deal

There will be a new way to get to Sesame Street in 2020.

The beloved children's series is moving from HBO to streaming platform HBO Max for its 51st season. The deal includes five new seasons of Sesame Street, several spinoff series and specials and the show's 50-year library.

"Sesame Street is, and always has been, the gold standard for children's programming, and we're thrilled that Sesame Workshop chose HBO Max as its new partner," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer. "This brand is synonymous with quality and integrity, not to mention that nothing is more important than educating young new minds. This landmark deal perfectly illustrates the type of quality programming HBO Max will offer across every demographic."

The deal with Sesame Workshop includes five 35-episode seasons of Sesame Street; annual specials, beginning with The Monster at the End of This Show, an animated version of the Grover-starring Monster at the End of This Book; a new season of Esme & Roy; two new animated series; a docuseries that will explore key issues for kids and families; and The Not Too Late Show With Elmo, a Sesame Street version of the late night talk show.

Episodes of Sesame Street will continue airing on PBS several months after their HBO Max debut. The show has been a public television staple from its beginnings in 1969, but Sesame Workshop struck a deal to move first-run episodes to HBO starting in 2015.

"As we celebrate 50 years of Sesame Street and look to the future, we are thrilled to enter into this powerful partnership with HBO Max and their growing offering of best-in-class content," said Steve Youngwood, Sesame Workshop's president of media and education and COO. "Producing this broad slate will help us deliver on our mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder. We are also excited about partnering with WarnerMedia and AT&T as we seek ways to expand Sesame Workshop's impact around the world."

HBO Max will also feature a Sesame Street hub that will include character-driven short-form collections, spinoff The Furchester Hotel and a selection of episodes from the show's catalog, many of which will be available on demand for the first time.