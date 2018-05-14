Seth Meyers' 10 Best Jokes From the NBC Upfront

"You know a network has some range when they have a black Jesus and Megyn Kelly," said the 'Late Night' host.

Seth Meyers returned to the upfronts Monday to again roast his own network.

The Late Night host took the stage at Radio City Hall in New York this year for a quick set poking fun at NBC, making cracks at the expense of The Today Show, Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise and Megyn Kelly.

At the end, the Saturday Night Live alum introduced Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack, joking, "It's now my honor to introduce two people whose reboot as so successful, I'm sure at least one exec at NBC says, 'We can't bring back The Cosby Show, right? No, of course not. I'm just saying — but of course not."

The late-night show host was just one of a handful of NBC talent who made their way to the stage during the presentation, including Simon Cowell, Andy Cohen, Giuliana Rancic, Andy Samberg and the cast of This Is Us.

Here are 10 of Meyers' most searing jokes from this year's NBC upfront presentation:

1. NBC, as you all know, stands for "Nothing But Chicago." We got Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med ... everything but Chicago accents. That would be going too far.

2. For NBC, this upfronts week got off to a dramatic start when NBC picked up Brooklyn Nine-Nine after Fox canceled it. Fantastic news for a great show but it still feels a little bit like NBC is Fox's deadbeat friend, "Hey, uh, are you gonna finish that? Can I have it?"

3. We are home to the No. 1 drama on television, a show that each week gives us twists and turns, heartbreaking reveals and this season, the departure of a once-beloved character. I'm talking of course about This … is the Today Show. Hoda Kotb replaced Matt Lauer as co-anchor of the Today Show this year and she has been incredible. Everyone here at NBC is so proud of Hoda. Although, I'm not sure Kathy Lee is happy about it. I saw her drinking at 10 a.m.

4. NBC continues to produce highly rated musicals. NBC aired a live version of Jesus Christ Superstar this year starring John Legend. You know a network has some range when they have a black Jesus and Megyn Kelly.

5. NBC had a huge year thanks to the Super Bowl and the Olympics, and I realize that's a weird thing to bring up because this year we don't have either. It's like a waiter coming over to tell you which specials they're out of. "We have a seared halibut that is to die for and also … not available."

6. Advertisers paid of $5 million for a 30-second ad at the Super Bowl this year, which is a lot considering Donald Trump only paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels for the exact same amount of time.

7. Today is a day for celebrating new shows, but let's also spare a thought for the shows that weren't renewed, the pilots that weren't picked up and the shows from the '90s that weren't revived. If you had a show in the '90s, and your phone didn't ring this week, you must have been heartbroken. If there was ever a year for season four of Veronica's Closet, it's now.

8. At this point, there are two kinds of development execs: the ones who develop new ideas and the ones who rummage through the storage closet trying to see if we still have the ALF puppet. You guys, ALF is back — and this time, he's a climate change denier.

9. How we advertise on television changes every year. Not only are there commercials, there are also ad integrations. The best ad integration this year was on USA between TV show Suits and the Royal Wedding. Whatever the Queen paid for that integration, it was worth it because I've been hearing a lot about that wedding.

10. For my money, the most interesting ad integration was when that crockpot killed Jack on This Is Us. What an incredible rebranding for slow cookers. I used to think slow cookers were how old people made chili. Now I'm like, what up slow cookers? You dangerous.

