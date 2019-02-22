Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin Spoof Awards-Friendly Movies With 'White Savior' Trailer

In the faux film, 'Late Night' correspondent Ruffin plays a "world-renowned scientist, an accomplished cellist and activist" while the host plays "a man who was white while she did it."

Days before the 91st Academy Awards, Late Night With Seth Meyers spoofed movies that tend to win acclaim with a trailer for a fake movie called White Savior.

In the trailer, Ruffin plays a "world-renowned scientist, an accomplished cellist and activist" while Meyers plays "a man who was white while she did it" and needlessly intercedes in moments that show Ruffin's character showcasing her accomplishments.

During a speech, for instance, Meyers adjusts her mic: "Her mic was too high, but I fixed it," he explains to the audience, seeking praise. At a bar when Ruffin is about to stand up against a segregationist policy, Meyers interrupts her and says "Hey, she's with me." While she's writing a complicated equation, Meyers tells her she should do something with her talents. Ruffin responds, "I'm your boss."

"It's about all the things that white people love in movies about racism," a voiceover states of White Savior. For instance: "One man is so cartoonishly racist that other racists watch this movie and say: Well, at least I'm not that racist."

The 91st annual Academy Awards airs on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.