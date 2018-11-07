Seth Meyers Takes Shot During Live Show at NBC Over Kanye West's 'SNL' Pro-Trump Rant

Amber Ruffin also updated viewers on recent current events that they might have missed during Tuesday's live episode of 'Late Night.'

Seth Meyers began Tuesday's episode of Late Night by sharing that the episode was airing live.

"When has that ever gone wrong for NBC?" said the host as a photo of Kanye West wearing a Make America Great Again hat during a pro-Trump rant that took place during his recent Saturday Night Live appearance appeared over his shoulder. "Oh," Meyers mouthed as he acknowledged the photo.

After the broadcast ended, the SNL musical guest wore the MAGA hat as he addressed audience members. “There’s so many times I talked to a white person about this and they’re like, ‘How can you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would have moved out of America a long time ago,” West said to the crowd, who booed him.

Comedian Chris Rock filmed and uploaded the speech onto his Instagram Stories. The speech took place just minutes after the show went off the air.

In addition to wearing the controversial hat during the unplanned speech, West also wore the hat during promos for the episode.

The host then jokingly announced that "bourbon has defeated Xanax" at the polls during the Election Day episode.

Later in the episode, writer Amber Ruffin recapped recent current events in the segment "Amber Says What."

"You guys, things have been crazy. OK, first of all, the president boarded a plane with toilet paper on his show," she began as photo evidence appeared onscreen. "I was like, 'What?' And then he couldn't figure out how to close his umbrella, so he just left it on the ground."

She also shared that a new dating app has come out that sets up Trump supporters called Donald Daters. "I saw that and I was like, 'Gross,'" she said.

Ruffin then touched on the recent criticism of Kendall Jenner's Vogue photo shoot in which the model wears her hair styled as an afro. The writer commented that Jenner's hair is not an afro. "That's a white girl who slept at her boyfriend's house and had to use man shampoo," she said.

"Then people were mad about a Martin Luther King statue in Buffalo because they said it looks nothing like Martin Luther King," she said. "And I was like, 'How bad could it be?' But then I saw the picture and I was like, 'What?'" After showing a photo of the statue, Ruffin joked that Meyers looks more like King than the statue does.

She also told the audience that Oprah Winfrey campaigned for Stacey Abrams in Georgia. "Can you imagine having Oprah come to your door? It'd be like, 'What? Is this your house? Do you want my house? I'm sorry. I shouldn't have been in here,'" she said.

"Then at a Republican rally, someone from Trump's Cabinet described Florida's governor election as quote, 'cotton-pickin' important,'" she said. "I heard that and was like, 'Wh-wh-wh-what, wh-wh-wh-what?"

Ruffin later shared that People magazine named Idris Elba the sexiest man alive. "I was like, 'Why does that sound familiar?' Oh, yeah, here's why," she said before sharing a previous clip of Ruffin announcing that the 2017 sexiest man alive was Blake Shelton. In the clip, she asked what happened to Elba. "That's right! I called it!" She then predicted that Elba would remain the sexiest man alive until his death.

"In other news, there is a Mandarin duck in Central Park and everyone is freaking out because it came from China and no one knows how it got here," she said. "But it is the most beautiful bird I have ever seen. I saw that Chinese duck and I was like, 'Shenme?'"

"Back here in America, white ladies have been calling the cops on black people for the stupidest reasons," she said. Ruffin shared that one woman called 9-1-1 on a black man that was planting a community garden, while another called the cops about a man that was entering his own apartment. "I read all that and was like, 'Well, surely, this can't get any more ridiculous' and that's when it happened. White people who were on a boat called the police on a whale."

She then shared a clip of the incident. "You can't call the cops on a whale when you're in the ocean. You're in his house. He should call the police on you," she said.

The segment concluded with Ruffin addressing Democrats. "You campaigned hard, you registered thousands of new voters and you had a lot of firsts tonight," she said.

She applauded the new Colorado Gov. Jared Polis for becoming the first openly gay man with the position. She then congratulated Massachusetts' first black congresswoman, Ayanna Pressley; Connecticut's first black congresswoman, Jahana Hayes; the youngest congresswoman ever, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; and Texas' first two Latina congresswomen, Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia. She also applauded Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar for becoming the first two Muslim congresswomen, and Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland for being the first two Native Americans elected to Congress. "What, what, what, what!" she said.

"And to Republicans, I just want to say, 'What?'" she concluded as the pointed to the photo of Trump with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.