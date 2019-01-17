Seth Meyers Debuts Fake Commercial to Explain Brexit

"Brexit has been in the news quite a lot lately and there's still quite a few people, specifically Americans, who don't fully understand it," the 'Late Night' host said before introducing the ad.

"Brexit has been in the news quite a lot lately and there's still quite a few people, specifically Americans, who don't fully understand it," began the host. He then introduced the fake commercial, which he said explained everything American viewers need to know about the topic.

Brexit first began in 2016 when residents of Britain were given the opportunity to vote on whether or not they wanted to leave the European Union. The majority voted to leave the European Union, though Prime Minister Theresa May's most recent proposal to exit the European Union was denied on Tuesday.

The fake commercial opened with three women celebrating a friend's birthday. As one woman blew out candles on the cake, the other two applauded and said that they love their get-togethers.

"You know what I don't love? Not understanding everything that's going on with the world today," said one woman. "Like for example, what is Brexit?"

"I'm pretty sure Brexit is the most important meal of the day," one woman joked.

"Not quite. 'Brexit' is just a term for Britain's recent decision to leave the European Union," the third friend said. "Some British people want to control their own trade agreements instead of having them controlled by a larger unorganized body, while other British people think it's better to be part of a group of bodies that all work together."

"Like an orgy," added the woman celebrating her birthday.

The informed friend continued to explain Brexit. She said that former Prime Minister David Cameron called for the vote. He never thought it would pass, and he stepped down in 2016 when it did. Cameron was replaced by May, who was originally against Brexit but "now is in charge of carrying it out."

"The way I'm in charge of carrying my dog out when he needs to go to the bathroom," said another friend.

The third friend continued: "Then in November, negotiations agreed on the framework for the future relationship between the EU and the U.K., which is not a binding legal document but more of a commitment to negotiate in good faith, which is set out in Article 184 of the Withdrawal Agreement."

She explained that the majority of U.K. citizens voted to leave the European Union, which was followed by two years spent in negotiations about how they would leave. "Then Theresa May made a new law saying that they have to leave," she continued. "But then Parliament rejected her deal."

"So are they leaving?" the second friend asked.

"They're trying," answered the third friend. She then told the other women to imagine the situation as if it were a couple going through a divorce. "While Britain is definitely leaving the EU, they just haven't worked out the terms. But either way, they'll exit on March 29th."

The friend celebrating her birthday shared that her actual birthday is on March 29th.

The second friend responded, "Wait, if March 29th is your birthday, then why are we eating this cake?"

"I guess I had a brain Brexit," she responded.

The fake commercial concluded with a voiceover that stated, "America, be glad we got out of Britain when we did."

