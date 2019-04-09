Seth Meyers Reveals Henry Winkler Won 'Late Night' Lottery, Used Winnings to Buy Pizza for Staff

"He is not only an acting legend, but he is truly the nicest person who has ever walked through the doors of this studio," Meyers said about the veteran actor, who visited the show Thursday.

Henry Winkler got generous when he won a lottery following his visit to Late Night on Thursday.

Host Seth Meyers shared Monday that the actor participated in the staff's weekly contest following his guest appearance on the show during the previous week.

Meyers said everyone on staff was looking forward to the Barry and Happy Days actor's appearance on the show. "He is not only an acting legend, but he is truly the nicest person who has ever walked through the doors of this studio," Meyers said.

Meyers explained that when Winkler left the studio last week, he stopped to participate in the staff's $5 Thursday lottery. "Henry Winkler stopped by and he said, 'Oh, I'll do this.' And what he did was he took out a $5 bill, like everybody does it, and he signed his name to it," said the host as he showed the audience Winkler's lottery submission. "And then he put it in and then he left."

After an intern spun the wheel and selected the winning dollar, they learned that Winkler was the winner. Meyers added that it was the first time a guest ever won the lottery because "he's the first guest who ever participated."

"Someone from our show had to call Henry Winkler in his car and say, 'Hey, you just won $5 Thursday,' and Henry Winkler said, 'Oh my God! That's so wonderful! Please use the money to get everybody pizza,'" shared Meyers. "And we said, 'Oh, that's so sweet.'"

"He goes, 'Just out of curiosity, how much was it?' And we said $155 and he said, 'Send me a check,'" continued Meyers. "He was joking. He bought us all pizza."

