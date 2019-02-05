Seth Meyers Tackles Trump's Crooked Tie, Viral Democrat Reactions in Live State of the Union Show

The theme of the night's speech was "unity" and so, "to honor that theme, President Trump attacked Democrats," Meyers joked.

Following President Trump's State of the Union address, which took place on the rescheduled date of Feb. 5, Late Night host Seth Meyers ran a live special live episode in response to the speech.

This is the fourth time that Late Night has run a live episode; the last one took place during the 2016 presidential election and included a "Closer Look" segment that discussed the debate.

In keeping with tradition, Tuesday's show included a SOTU-themed "Closer Look." Later, Meyers was joined by Orange is the New Black actress Taylor Schilling and political commentator Ana Navarro.

During the "Closer Look" segment, Meyers noted that the theme of the night's speech was "unity" and so, "to honor that theme, President Trump attacked Democrats." Meyers also noted that in the days leading up to the speech, Trump repeatedly kept noting that the "wall" he wants, between the U.S. and Mexico, should have been built earlier than his presidency.

"If anyone should be happy that no one built a wall, it should be you. What would people shout at your rallies, 'Maintain the previously erected wall?

Meyers also broached the subject of Trump's crooked tie, a subject of much sniggering on social media as Trump took the stage on Tuesday night. "Trump is so unpopular even his tie has moved to the left," Meyers joked.

The Late Night host then participated in the Internet tradition of screenshotting politicians' notable reactions during the address. He said of Pelosi, who spent some of the speech reading along with a printed transcript, "She looks like she's reading the rules of a board game as children are chucking pieces at each other. She looks like she's reading the playbill looking to see who the understudy is."

Of Sen. Bernie Sanders' face when Trump took a swipe at Democratic socialists, Meyers said, " Look at Bernie's face, that's the face he makes the waiter catches him hoarding sugar packets."

Like Stephen Colbert before him, Meyers also homed in on Trump's line about how his administration has produced an "economic miracle" and that one of the only things that could impede the "miracle" produced was "war and investigation."

"I'm sorry, you think the investigations are hurting the economy? If anything, you've created thousands of jobs for lawyers," Meyers said.

Meyers also focused on a moment when Trump celebrated that in 2019, Congress contained more women serving than at any previous time in U.S. history. "I love that Trump was taking credit for that: 'The only reason you got elected was because everyone hates me,'" Meyers joked.

Throughout Trump's address, the Late Night social media accounts were alive and buzzing with SOTU content including a tweet with a comedic version of the President's speech notes.

"Finally, and most importantly, I have had a lot of fun," the notes read. "I won every fight on Twitter, got the best ratings on TV, and shot a 65 at the Mar-a-Lago course. I got a thousand hamberders for my best friends, the winning football team, and even got a bunch of The Wall built. Which Mexico will pay for — trust me!"

Since 2019 began, Meyers has frequently commented on activities of the White House and President Trump. His recent subjects have included the government shutdown, which lasted a historic 35 days, in addition to Trump threatening military action in Venezuela and the arrest of Trump's advisor Roger Stone.

Late Night with Seth Meyers aired at 12:35 a.m. ET/9:35 p.m. PT on NBC.

