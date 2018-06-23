Seth Rogen Denied Paul Ryan a Photo Op: "I Hate What You’re Doing to the Country"

Seth Rogen revealed on Friday when he visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he recently turned Paul Ryan down for a photo.

The comic and actor said the GOP Speaker approached him for a picture before he spoke at an event on brain health hosted by Mitt Romney.

At the event, two "young fans" approached Rogen and told him their father was also a fan and wanted to meet him. As he turned to meet their father, he realized it was Ryan, Rogen said.

“My whole body puckered, I tensed up, and I didn’t know what to do,” Rogen recounted, adding that Ryan came over and “grabbed my hand” before asking for a photo together.

“I look over and his kids are standing right there expectantly, clearly fans of mine, and I said, ‘No way, man!’ ” Rogen exclaimed.

Feeling "very conflicted" about what came next since Ryan's kids were nearby, Rogen said he just couldn't hold back.

“I hate what you’re doing to the country at this moment, and I’m counting the days until you no longer have one iota of the power that you currently have,” Rogen said he told Ryan.

“I’m glad I didn’t take a picture with Paul Ryan, I touched him so I don’t know how I feel about that,” he said. “His kids seemed lovely, and very Caucasian.”