Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Developing United Nations Comedy at CBS

The 'Preacher' duo are among the executive producers of 'UNprofessionals,' a project about low-level U.N. workers.

CBS is headed to the United Nations for its latest comedy project.

The network has put into development UNprofessionals, a single-camera effort that counts Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg among its executive producers. The comedy will take a behind-the-scenes look at a group of the least important people working at one of the world’s most important places: the United Nations.

Andy Schwartz (Scrubs, Disney XD's Mighty Med) and comedians Randy and Jason Sklar will write the script. They also will executive produce along with director Jay Chandrasekhar (Arrested Development, New Girl) and Point Grey Pictures' Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee.

Lionsgate, which has a multiplatform content deal with Point Grey, is producing.

UNprofessionals is part of an early CBS development slate that includes the comedy Pretty, from Santina Muha Lindsey Kraft and executive produced by Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco; an untitled comedy from Fam and In the Dark creator Corinne Kingsbury; and the drama The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly's books, from Big Little Lies showrunner David E. Kelley. The latter comes with a series production commitment attached.

Schwartz is repped by Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman. The Sklar brothers are with Artists First, APA and Felker Toczek.