'Sex and the City' Officially Revived at HBO Max

Sex and the City is officially returning to television.

Original stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) made the announcement Sunday on social media that their former HBO comedy will live on with a new chapter on the premium cable network's streaming sibling, HBO Max. The new series will be called And Just Like That..., a nod to the original series. It will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate friendship in their 50s. Production on the series will begin in late spring in New York.

Michael Patrick King, who won an Emmy for his work directing the series, and wrote and directed both of its feature films, is returning to exec produce the new take. The new Sex and the City will run for 10 episodes. Parker, Davis and Nixon will also exec produce. Original series creator Darren Star, who has a rich overall deal with ViacomCBS, is not involved. A search for a showrunner is under way and staffing for the writers' room has also recently begun.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max.

Fellow original star Kim Cattrall (Samantha) is not involved in the HBO Max incarnation. The actress has openly feuded with Parker and, more in October 2017, was vocal about seeing her part being recast in a bid to improve the original comedy's inclusivity.

Sex and the City, based on the essays from Candice Bushnell, ran for six seasons from 1998-2008 on HBO and took home the Emmy for best comedy series in 2001, with stars Parker and Nixon also winning statuettes for their respective roles in 2004. Created by Darren Star and exec produced by King, Sex and the City explored a group of single women dating in New York. The series also spawned feature films in 2008 and 2010 as well as a two-season prequel series on The CW, The Carrie Diaries, from former writer Amy B. Harris. A third film was scrapped in 2017. Cattrall was vocal at the time that she did not want to participate in any extensions of the franchise.

For his part, creator Star told The Hollywood Reporter in October that he had no interest in returning to the series today. "I May Destroy You is the Sex and the City for now," he said as part of a Creative Space interview pegged to his Netflix comedy Emily in Paris. "Girls was the Sex and the City for its moment. I wouldn't be doing Sex and the City today. Twenty years ago, I knew those people that I was writing about. I understood the time and I understood the characters and also what needed to be said."

In a 2018 interview, Parker told THR that she felt Carrie would be "energized" by the #MeToo movement. "It's hard to imagine her not wanting to write about it, not wanting to talk about it and not having an opinion," she said at the time. "It would be rich territory for her to explore."

HBO Max is the streaming home for all six original seasons of Sex and the City. The WarnerMedia-backed streaming service is also revisiting a number of library titles with new takes on The CW's Gossip Girl and Freeform's Pretty Little Liars due this year. Other Warners film titles are also getting the TV treatment for the service, including a Justice League Dark series from J.J. Abrams, a Batman feature film spinoff from Matt Reeves, a Suicide Squad offshoot (Peacemaker), a Greg Berlanti-produced take on Green Lantern and an animated Gremlins prequel all in the works.

The HBO Max strategy arrives after Disney+ found success right out of the gate with The Mandalorian, a spinoff from Star Wars. The Disney service next week will also launch Marvel Cinematic Universe TV spinoff WandaVision as feature film offshoots from blockbuster franchises become increasingly common.

A premiere timeframe for the new Sex and the City has not yet been determined. Here's Parker's post on social announcing the new series: