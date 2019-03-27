'Sex and the City' Follow-Up in Development at Paramount TV

The new project is based on 'SATC' author Candace Bushnell's upcoming book 'Is There Still Sex in the City?'

The author of Sex and the City has found a home for a potential follow-up series to the HBO classic.

Paramount Television and Anonymous Content have landed rights to Is There Still Sex in the City? by SATC author Candace Bushnell, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The book, scheduled to be published in August by Grove Atlantic, looks at sex, dating and friendship after age 50 in New York.

The potential series wouldn't necessarily be a direct sequel to Sex and the City, which ran on HBO from 1998-2006 and spawned two feature films. Bushnell's nonfiction book looks at the love and dating habits of middle-aged men and women on Manhattan's Upper East Side and in a country enclave known as The Village, ranging from what it's like to go on Tinder dates as 50-something divorcee to an update on her Sex and the City story "The Bicycle Boys."

"The original Sex and the City book and series served as a groundbreaking touchstone for an entire generation of women, myself included," said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV. "We're thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, 'Yes! There is more sex in the city!'"

Bushnell will write a pilot script and executive produce with Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions, which has a first-look deal at Anonymous Content, and Robyn Meisinger of Anonymous.

Should it go to series, the project would be the fourth book by Bushnell to be adapted for TV, following Sex and the City, Lipstick Jungle and SATC prequel The Carrie Diaries.