'Sex Education' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The dramedy will return for another batch of eight episodes as the streamer shares a rare ratings metric (whatever that may mean).

Netflix's breakout hit Sex Education is coming back.

The streamer has renewed the U.K. dramedy for a second season of eight episodes. Production on the sophomore run will resume in the spring in the U.K. The entire cast — including stars Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield — will return to reprise their roles. Creator Laurie Nunn will return as showrunner.

The renewal comes after Netflix, in a rare move, revealed that 40 million households watched Sex Education within its first four weeks of release. It's unclear if that figure represents sampling of the episodes or completion of all eight episodes as the streamer remains cagey about releasing — or discussing — what little viewership data it does share.

"Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education,” said Cindy Holland, vp originals at Netflix. "Along with the Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she’s created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world."



The series remains a critical favorite with a 91 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com.

"The reception to season one has been so exciting," Nunn said. "Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I'm hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey."

Nunn exec produces alongside Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor. Sian Robins-Grace co-exec produces the Eleven production.