'Sex Education' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

The pickup for the British dramedy comes three weeks after the second season premiered.

Netflix will continue its Sex Education.

The streamer has renewed the breakout comedy for a third season to air in 2021. The pickup announcement comes three weeks after season two premiered on Jan. 17, marking a relatively quick decision for Netflix.

Season two of Sex Education broadened the show's scope from teenager Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) offering sex advice to his fellow high schoolers to include stories about sexual assault and the experiences of the show's LGBTQ characters.

Creator Laurie Nunn told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of season two's release that she believed there were more stories to tell in the world of the series.

"I think these characters ... they've got legs," Nunn said. "I think I could do some more with them if we're given the chance. [Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we're all on the same page, wanting to make the same show."

Netflix doesn't regularly reveal viewing figures for its shows. The company highlighted the first season of Sex Education in its first-quarter 2019 earnings report, saying it was on pace for 40 million member accounts worldwide to have watched at least some of the series. At that time, Netflix was counting a view for a series as a member account watching 70 percent of one episode (a measure Netflix has since changed).

In addition to Butterfield, Sex Education stars Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Connor Swindells, Alistair Petrie and Patricia Allison.

Nunn executive produces with Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor. The series comes from Eleven Film.