'Sex/Life' Dramedy From 'Unreal' Grad Nabs Netflix Pickup

The eight-episode series is based on BB Easton's book '44 Chapters About 4 Men.'

Netflix is looking for its take on The Affair.

The streamer has handed out an eight-episode, straight-to-series order for a dramedy called Sex/Life. The series is based on BB Easton's book 44 Chapters About 4 Men and tells the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past. Written by Stacy Rukeyser (Unreal), the series offers what the streamer describes as a "deliciously steamy" new look at female identity and desire.

In addition to writing, Rukeyser will serve as showrunner and exec produce alongside J. Miles Dale (Shape of Water, The Strain, The Vow) and Larry Robbins.

The pickup arrives as Showtime's similarly themed The Affair will unspool its fifth and final season later this month.

Rukeyser most recently served as showrunner on Lifetime-turned-Hulu original Unreal. Her credits include The Lying Game, Gigantic, Greek, One Tree Hill and October Road.

Sex/Life will join a rapidly growing Netflix slate that also includes dramedy Sex Education, The Society, Trinkets, Russian Doll, The Politician, Insatiable, GLOW and Big Mouth, among countless others.

Easton's book was published in November 2016 and ranks on Amazon's Top 100 best-sellers. It won the After Dark Book Lovers Shortie Award for best debut of 2016.