'Shameless' Bringing Back Fiona's Love Interest in Season 9

Richard Flood and Emmy Rossum in season eight of Showtime's 'Shameless.'

Richard Flood, who recurred as Ford, will be a series regular when the Showtime dramedy returns in September.

Showtime's Shameless is poised to further explore mysterious new character Ford.

Actor Richard Flood has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming ninth season of the Emmy Rossum starrer.

Flood first appeared in season eight as Ford, the handyman-turned-love interest for Rossum's Fiona.

Thus far, little is known about Ford outside of the fact that he's an Irish carpenter and craftsman and a popular sperm donor for multiple lesbian couples — and Fiona's reluctant boyfriend.

Season nine of Shameless sees the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands amid a renewed political fervor on Chicago's South Side. Fiona tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon.

Flood's credits include NBC's Crossing Lines, Nat Geo's Killing Kennedy and Irish drama Red Rock. He's repped by Gersh and More/Medavoy.

Shameless, which will celebrate its 100th episode in its ninth season, returns Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.