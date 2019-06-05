'Shameless' Promotes Kate Miner to Series Regular for Season 10 (Exclusive)

Showtime is readying for Shameless after the departure of Emmy Rossum by promoting one of its recurring guest stars.

Kate Miner, who recurred in season nine, has been upped to a series regular for the dramedy's 10th season, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. She'll continue her role as Tami, Lip's (Jeremy Allen White) girlfriend who revealed to him midway through the season that she was pregnant.

Miner's other TV credits include Necessary Roughness, Scandal, Two and a Half Men, Grey’s Anatomy, Life in Pieces and Disjointed. She's also appeared in feature films The Campaign, Fifty Shades of Black and Fired Up. She is repped by Innovative Artists, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Stone Genow.

Season 10 of Shameless, Showtime's top-rated original, is set to premiere later in the year. It will be the first without Rossum, who departed after nine seasons as the fulcrum of the series. Executive producer John Wells told The Hollywood Reporter in March that he would be happy to have Rossum's Fiona return to the show if the actress is willing but there were no concrete plans as of then.

"It was so emotional with her leaving. We'd been together so long that it wasn't the right moment to talk about it," Wells said. "We both said that her character wasn't being killed off and was an integral part of the show, and that we'd note here and there how Fiona is doing as we kept her character alive. And even if Emmy is too busy and can't make it work, we'll still talk about Fiona."

William H. Macy, White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah and Noel Fisher are all set as regulars for season 10. Monaghan, who departed midway through season nine, and Fisher, who's toggled between recurring player and series regular during the show's run, are both back full-time.