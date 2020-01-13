'Shameless' Renewed for 11th and Final Season at Showtime

The end is officially in sight for Showtime's Shameless.

The premium cable network announced Monday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour that its John Wells drama starring William H. Macy has been renewed for an 11th and final season. The final season will air in the summer, joining Homeland as long-running Showtime originals to wrap their runs this year.

The decision to wrap the Warner Bros. TV-produced drama arrives as Macy has been open about wanting to do "another season or two" — meaning the current 10th and newly announced 11th season. The renewal also means that Showtime's Shameless will match the season length of the U.K. original that inspired Wells' take.

"I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from [Showtime Entertainment president] Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” Wells said. "It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!"

Shameless is currently inching toward the end of its 10th season — its first without former leading lady Emmy Rossum. The drama about a dysfunctional family navigating life and love in Chicago's South Side ranks as Showtime's highest-rated scripted original. The series, which also explores issues like class and race, also ranks as one of Netflix's most-watched scripted originals, per Activate Social, behind other acquired series The Office, Friends, Grey's Anatomy, NCIS and Criminal Minds.

For his part, Wells recently renewed his longtime overall deal with Shameless producers Warner Bros. Television. As part of the nine-figure pact, Wells is expanding his empire to include multiple other shows that are in various stages of development across the TV landscape. He recently scored a series pickup for dramedy Maid at Netflix.

Maid is one of the 13 projects that Wells put into development in June as part of his new pact, which keeps him at the studio he has called home since 1986 and for whom he has delivered hits including ER, The West Wing and Shameless. Under the pact, Wells is looking to expand his company into a mini-studio as he endeavors to mentor up-and-coming writers. The Netflix series also continues his penchant for exploring the lower and middle classes, which he has done now for 10 seasons on Shameless. Wells, it's also worth noting, opted to renew his WBTV deal amid fierce and potentially more lucrative offers from other companies — including Netflix. He now has three series on the air, with Maid joining Shameless and TNT's Animal Kingdom, and has a pilot in the works, Red Bird Lane, at WarnerMedia-backed HBO Max. (Listen to Wells open up about his plans for his company in The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast here.)

Shameless also stars Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher, Emma Kenney, Shanola Hampton and Steve Howey.

Shameless was one of three series renewals Showtime announced during its time before press at TCA on Monday; The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress were also both picked up for second seasons. All three shows are part of Showtime's scripted slate that also includes Billions, The Chi, Ray Donovan, Kidding, City on a Hill, Black Monday, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Back to Life and the upcoming Good Lord Bird, Your Honor, Rust and Mr. Ripley.

