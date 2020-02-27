Shanola Hampton to Star in NBC Comedy 'Night School'

The 'Shameless' regular will play a teacher in the pilot based on the 2018 Kevin Hart-Tiffany Haddish movie.

Shameless regular Shanola Hampton has found her next TV role.

Hampton will star in NBC's comedy pilot Night School, based on the 2018 movie of the same name that starred Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. Hart is among the executive producers of the Universal TV project.

The multicamera comedy follows a unique mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other inside and outside the classroom. Hampton will play Carrie Dawes, a high school teacher who doesn't suffer fools and takes no prisoners. Haddish played a similar role in the movie.

Hampton has played Veronica Fisher on Showtime's Shameless throughout its run. The series is set to end with its 11th season in the summer. Her credits also include CBS' Miami Medical, The WB's Related and features You Again and American Bullet.

Night School is written by Christopher Moynihan (Marlon), who executive produces with Hart, Will Packer and Malcolm D. Lee. Packer produced and Lee directed the movie, which made $103 million worldwide against a $29 million budget. Universal TV produces with Hart's Hartbeat Productions, Will Packer Media and Moynihan's Bicycle Path Productions. Bryan Smiley and Tiffany Brown will oversee for Hartbeat.