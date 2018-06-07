'Shantaram' Lands at Apple as First International Production

Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, the drama landed at Paramount Television and Anonymous Content following a competitive bidding process.

Apple has set up its first international production.

In a competitive situation with multiple outlets bidding, Apple has landed rights to develop an international drama series based on Gregory David Roberts' best-seller Shantaram. The mob drama was previously set up as a feature film, with Johnny Depp set to produce and Joel Edgerton attached to star. Paramount Television and Anonymous Content landed TV rights to the title in January with multiple production companies and studios pursuing the property. As part of the deal, Paramount Television and Anonymous Content also acquired rights to Roberts' follow-up novel, The Mountain Shadow.

Published in 39 languages in 42 territories worldwide, Shantaram has sold more than 6 million copies. The drama tells the story of Lin, a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India. The novel is a thrilling and profound exploration of love, forgiveness and courage on the long road to redemption.

Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominee Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle) will pen the script and executive produce alongside Emmy-nominee David Manson (Ozark, Bloodline, House of Cards) and Anonymous Content's Steve Golin and Nicole Clemens as well as Andrea Barron.

Shantaram marks the first production to come from Apple head of international Morgan Wandell, who moved to the tech giant in October after serving in a similar capacity at Amazon Studios.