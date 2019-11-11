TV Ratings: 'Shark Tank' Hits Season High

ABC also gets improvements from two other shows, and 'Sunday Night Football' scores more big ratings for NBC.

ABC's Shark Tank reached a season high among adults 18-49 Sunday, and Kids Say the Darndest Things and The Rookie also improved week to week. Sunday Night Football scored more big ratings for NBC with a tight game involving the Dallas Cowboys.

Shark Tank's 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic topped its previous season best of 0.7, last set Oct. 6. Kids Say the Darndest Things (0.7) and The Rookie (0.6) each recorded their best demo ratings in four weeks. America's Funniest Home Viideos, on the other hand, came down to 0.7 after last week's season best of 0.9.

The Minnesota Vikings' 28-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys powered Sunday Night Football to another dominant raitngs win. In the fast national ratings, the game averaged 19.92 million viewers, ahead of the 19.26 million in the early numbers a week ago (which adjusted up to 22 million). NBC's broadcast will almost certainly finish ahead of its year-ago final tally of 20.1 million.

Fox got an NFL boost for its primetime lineup, with The Simpsons (2.1 in adults 18-49) currently matching its season high. Bless The Harts (0.9), Bob's Burgers (0.8) and Family Guy (0.9) were at or above their season averages, but down a little from their last post-football airings.

CBS' 60 Minutes (7.98 million viewers, 0.8 in adults 18-49) was the most-watched show other than football and in line with its average when it doesn't have a national NFL lead-in. God Friended Me (6.14 million, 0.6), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 6.04 million) and Madam Secretary (0.3, 3.98 million) were all on the low end of their same-day numbers for the season so far. The CW's Batwoman (1.16 million viewers, 0.3 in 18-49) and Supergirl (0.2, 861,000) were steady.

NBC's 4.8 rating among adults 18-49 (pending updates) led the night by a wide margin. Fox is second at 2.5, also pending updates. ABC's 0.7 beat out CBS' 0.6 for third place. Univison averaged 0.4, Telemundo, 0.3, and The CW, 0.2.

