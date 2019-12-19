Sharon Horgan Signs First-Look TV Deal With Apple

The 'Catastrophe' and 'Divorce' creator is moving to the tech giant after her deal with Amazon expired.

Catastrophe creator and star Sharon Horgan is headed to Apple.

The multihyphenate has signed an exclusive first-look deal with the tech giant. Any future projects she creates will get a first look at the iPhone maker's Apple TV+ streaming platform. She's moving from another huge tech company with a streaming service, Amazon, where Catastrophe had its streaming home.

Horgan's deal with Apple reunites her with Jay Hunt, Apple's creative director in Europe who first commissioned Catastrophe for Channel 4 in the U.K.

Horgan's company, Merman, has a separate deal with Sky in the U.K. that includes a first-look distribution deal for shows developed by the company. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales under that pact.

In addition to Catastrophe, which ended in 2019 after four seasons, Horgan created HBO's Divorce (which also concluded this year) and wrote and directed an episode of Amazon's Modern Love, along with U.K. shows Motherland and Pulling. She co-starred in and executive produced Aisling Bea's This Way Up, which is on Hulu in the United States.

Horgan is also an executive producer of HBO Max's pilot Delilah, based on a script she wrote with Bea, and has a script-to-series commitment from Amazon for a comedy featuring her Game Night co-star Billy Magnussen.

She joins a roster of creatives at Apple that includes The Morning Show executive producer Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Justin Lin, Alfonso Cuarón and Fargo and The Leftovers veteran Monica Beletsky.

Deadline first reported the news.