Sharon Klein Expands Casting Purview to Include Disney TV Studios, FX

In the newly created role, the longtime 20th TV and Fox 21 exec will oversee all series and pilots for the newly combined company.

Sharon Klein is adding to her purview.

The longtime 20th Century Fox TV and Fox 21 TV Studios casting exec has been tapped to serve in the newly created role of exec vp casting for Disney TV Studios and FX.

In the new post, Klein will be charged with oversight of casting and talent strategy for 20th TV, Fox 21, ABC Studios, FX and FX Productions. Klein will begin her new role immediately. The news arrives days after ABC's casting exec, Ayo Davis, added oversight of forthcoming streaming platform Disney+ to her purview.

"Sharon is quite simply the best in the business and we’ve enjoyed the benefits of her superb taste, deep relationships and proven ability to identify emerging talent for years at the studio,” said Craig Hunegs, the newly tapped Disney Television Studios president. “She’s also been a great resource to FX on our shared projects, and when Eric expressed interest in creating a parallel role for her at FX and FXP we immediately saw the upside for all concerned. This is just another example of the opportunity and collaboration made possible by our new corporate structure.”

During her nearly two decades \with 20th, Klein has assembled casts for series including Fosse/Verdon, Empire, This Is Us, American Crime Story, Pose, Glee, Modern Family, New Girl and Homeland. She has relationships with top creatives including Ryan Murphy, Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, Seth MacFarlane, Ron Howard and more.

"We have admired Sharon’s work for years on our joint projects with TCFTV and Fox 21 Television Studios, all of which have benefited from her extraordinary talent. She is one of the best casting and talent executives in the business and we are thrilled to have her working across all FX scripted original shows," said Eric Schrier, who was recently promoted to FX Entertainment president.

Klein's promotion marks the latest executive rejiggering at Disney after completing its $71.3 billion Fox acquisition as the former realigns multiple departments following the influx of top creative talent.

Before joining 20th, Klein was an indie casting director and earned an Emmy for casting HBO mini From the Earth to the Moon. She is married to 20th president Howard Kurtzman.