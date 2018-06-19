'Sharp Objects,' 'The Affair' Producer Launches Production Company (Exclusive)

Jessica Rhoades, a key producer behind Sharp Objects and The Affair, is launching her own production company. The former Blumhouse executive is naming her newly formed shingle Pacesetter, and also will executive produce Amazon’s Utopia and NBC’s The Village through it.

As a producer for over 15 years, Rhoades has made a career out of fostering creative voices and teaming with passionate writers. Previously, she was the head of television at Blumhouse Productions, where she worked to establish the Blumhouse brand for television. Projects she helped shepherd there include HBO's Emmy-winning The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst and Syfy’s Ascension.

Prior to Blumhouse, Rhoades partnered with actress Ashley Tisdale to grow the actress’ company Tisdale’s Blondie Girl Productions. The producer was the architect of a multiyear plan that began with Disney Channel and Nickelodeon series and movies, and then pivoted to include series for Bravo, E! and Freeform. The company went on to create the Freeform comedy Young & Hungry, now in its fifth season.

Rhoades joined Showtime’s The Affair as an executive producer in the drama’s fourth season, which is currently airing. She most recently executive produced Sharp Objects, a drama starring Amy Adams based on the novel by Gillian Flynn, which will premiere July 8. She’ll reteam with Flynn on the upcoming Amazon Studios drama Utopia, based on the Channel 4 series. In addition, Rhoades is executive producing Mike Daniels’ The Village for NBC.

