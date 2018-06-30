July's 10 Most Anticipated TV Premieres

From HBO's 'Sharp Objects' to Hulu's 'Castle Rock," here are the 10 must-see new and returning shows.

Breaking through in a Peak TV world of more than 500 scripted originals is a challenging task. That's why top showrunners and stars continue to be in high demand as broadcast, cable and streaming platforms look to cut through the cluttered landscape with familiar faces. Spinoffs and reboots are also in high demand, as most come with a preexisting viewership that reduces costs associated with marketing and promotion.

Here, in a bid to navigate the Peak TV waters, THR picks the 10 most anticipated new and returning shows every month. (Bookmark THR's handy guide for key premiere — and series finale — dates.) Here are some of the can't-miss premieres for July.

Power (Starz, July 1)

From exec producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and showrunner Courtney Kemp, the premium cable network's top performing drama returns with lead Ghost (star Omari Hardwick) fresh out of prison but still metaphorically incarcerated.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix, July 6)

The Jerry Seinfeld-hosted interview show kicks off its first season on Netflix following a long run at Sony-owned platform Crackle. The 10th season, which will release all its episodes at once, features guests including Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle, Kate McKinnon, Alec Baldwin and the late Jerry Lewis.

Sharp Objects (HBO, July 8)

HBO is hoping for some Big Little Lies-like magic with the Amy Adams-starring limited series. The eight-episode drama is based on Gillian Flynn's book and hails from showrunner Marti Noxon. It's five-time Oscar nominee Adams' first TV role in more than a decade. The series revolves around a reporter, discharged from a psychiatric hospital and charged with investigating two homicides in her hometown. Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina and Elizabeth Perkins co-star.

The 2000s (CNN, July 9)

The latest incarnation in CNN's decades franchise that explores pop culture dives into the decade that delivered Facebook, iPhones and TV's creative renaissance as part of its exploration cultural and political milestones including Sept. 11 and Barack Obama's presidential election.

Trial and Error (NBC, July 19)

The second season of the anthology-like comedy sees Kristin Chenoweth replacing season one star John Lithgow as the series takes on a new case with the same small-town legal team of lovable losers.

Snowfall (FX, July 19)

The 1980s-set drama from John Singleton returns for its second season with a larger focus on the crack cocaine outbreak. Damson Idris stars.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, July 20)

The female-driven cult sci-fi favorite returns for its third season on Syfy. While not a ratings breakout, the drama — based on the IDW comic of the same name — has been hailed for its feminist spin on the Western genre. From showrunner Emily Andras, Melanie Scrofano stars.

Castle Rock (Hulu, July 25)

The 10-episode anthology weaves together characters and themes from exec producer Stephen King's novels and takes its name from the mysterious town of Castle Rock, a frequent location in the prolific author's works. The psychological horror series combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King's works, weaving a saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek and Jane Levy star in the drama from exec producers King and J.J. Abrams.

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix, July 27)

Jenji Kohan's prison-set dramedy returns for its sixth season to find Piper (Taylor Schilling) and company moving beyond the walls of Litchfield Penitentiary and moving to a maximum security facility following last season's deadly riot. An official trailer for the new season is coming soon.

Casual (Hulu, July 31)

The charming comedy about a dysfunctional family will wrap its run with an eight-episode fourth and final season. Michaela Watkins and Tommy Dewey star in what was one of Hulu's first forays into scripted original. Zander Lehmann created the Lionsgate TV comedy. A final season trailer has not yet been released.